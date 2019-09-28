Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Avangrid and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NYSE:AGR opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Herbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 34.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,502,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after acquiring an additional 634,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,413,000 after acquiring an additional 183,346 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avangrid by 156.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,664,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,385 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP increased its stake in Avangrid by 62.7% in the second quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 616,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after acquiring an additional 237,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Avangrid by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 490,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.