Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading Down 8.5%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) dropped 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.97, approximately 730,226 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 298,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

AVDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Laidlaw raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $162.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a negative return on equity of 608.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 124,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

