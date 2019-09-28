Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Laidlaw

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target hoisted by Laidlaw from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Laidlaw currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVDL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 608.04% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

