Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on Autohome and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CLSA set a $120.00 target price on Autohome and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.10 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Autohome from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.51.

ATHM stock opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. Autohome has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $117.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.57.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.00 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 39.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autohome will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 75.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 26.3% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Autohome in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

