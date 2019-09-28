AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AUDC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.64 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.58.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 57.4% during the first quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 443,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 161,890 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 22.1% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 285,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,551 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $2,589,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 16.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 175,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

