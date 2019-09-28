Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Down 30.3% This Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $20.58 million and approximately $489,466.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00193122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.01029966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020534 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

