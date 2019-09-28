Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 24.1% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 275,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,118,000 after acquiring an additional 53,570 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 131,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $8,133,000.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $169,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,518.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.87. 286,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $639.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.22. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $64.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $663.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAWW shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $54.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

