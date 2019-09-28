Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Update

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 698,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the second quarter worth $39,974,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 414.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 921,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 742,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 320.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 568,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 426,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,685,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 279,596 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE ATKR remained flat at $$30.05 during midday trading on Friday. 117,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,894. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.75. Atkore International Group has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $493.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.63 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 82.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

