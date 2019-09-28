ATBCoin (ATB) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $40,805.00 and $38,606.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,203.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.45 or 0.02786848 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00823829 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00019324 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000481 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com . ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

