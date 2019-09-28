Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,757. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $768.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.15). Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

