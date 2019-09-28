Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Position Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,101,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.23% of Assured Guaranty worth $425,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,489,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,975,000 after acquiring an additional 532,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,618,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,197,000 after acquiring an additional 498,139 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.4% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,566,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,916,000 after acquiring an additional 326,930 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.8% during the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 805,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,874,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 80.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $1,324,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,031 shares in the company, valued at $56,811,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 6,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $299,254.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,073 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,845.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,986 shares of company stock worth $2,245,712. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGO traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.79. 294,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,637. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

