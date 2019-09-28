Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Up 13.6% in September

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,100 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 739,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZPN. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.96. 679,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,355. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 62.06%. The company had revenue of $195.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $406,569.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 296.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,849,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 175.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,072,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,697,000 after purchasing an additional 155,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

