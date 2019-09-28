Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,417,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,002,987 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.43% of Array Biopharma worth $251,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARRY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,494,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,549,000 after acquiring an additional 174,315 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 67.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 98,812 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 29.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 554,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 127,098 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 13.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $5,395,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARRY shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRY opened at $47.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.70. Array Biopharma Inc has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Array Biopharma Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

