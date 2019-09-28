Argus Raises Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $340.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target increased by Argus from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.92.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $301.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Illumina has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $3,020,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,776 shares in the company, valued at $26,209,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $903,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,340,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,898 shares of company stock worth $16,104,075. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,634 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

