Ardor (ARDR) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Binance. Ardor has a market cap of $55.22 million and approximately $998,070.00 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007372 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Stocks.Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

