Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Down 6.3%

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.87, approximately 531,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 472,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 45,280 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

