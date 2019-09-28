Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACGL. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.04.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $42.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.48%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,667.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 78,300 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $3,135,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,975.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,500,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,877,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $933,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,677 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 989,669 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,082,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,261,000 after acquiring an additional 622,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,932,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,755,000 after acquiring an additional 589,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

