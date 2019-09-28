ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Down 12.2% in September

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $30.73 on Friday. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.98.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $771.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCB. BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcBest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth $11,612,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in ArcBest by 2,419.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 170,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 163,710 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ArcBest by 6,072.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 33.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 98,634 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 35.6% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 352,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 92,655 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

