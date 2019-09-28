Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 4.06%.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.