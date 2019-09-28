Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0009

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $13.83 million and $739,858.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007340 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

