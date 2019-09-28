Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Short Interest Update

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.86.

Anthem stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,502. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.84. Anthem has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

