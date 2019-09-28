Ankr Network One Day Volume Reaches $4.07 Million (ANKR)

Ankr Network (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Ankr Network has a total market capitalization of $22.96 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Ankr Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ankr Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr Network token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, BitMax and UPbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00191764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.01030190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00089349 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ankr Network

Ankr Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,523,062,807 tokens. Ankr Network’s official Twitter account is @ankrnetwork . The official message board for Ankr Network is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr Network is www.ankr.com

Ankr Network Token Trading

Ankr Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, BitMax and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

