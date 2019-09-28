Analyzing Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) and usell.com (NASDAQ:USEL)

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) and usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Verb Technology and usell.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -286.22% -816.37% -121.85% usell.com -18.37% -542.21% -100.37%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Verb Technology and usell.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 usell.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verb Technology currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 215.32%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verb Technology and usell.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $30,000.00 864.69 -$12.13 million N/A N/A usell.com $104.70 million 0.00 -$12.30 million N/A N/A

Verb Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than usell.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Verb Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of usell.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

usell.com beats Verb Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc. provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video. It also offers TaggMED, an application for physicians and other healthcare providers to create efficient and effective interactive communications with patients; TaggEDU application for teachers and school administrators for effective communications with students, parents, and faculty; TaggLIVE Facebook application that allows users of Facebook Live to place clickable Taggs on the screens of everyone watching their Facebook Live broadcasts in real time; TaggNGO for non-profit organizations; and TaggLITE. The company provides its products for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, ad agencies, online marketers, advertisers, sponsors, social media influencers, enterprise users, religious organizations, health care providers, network marketing and multi-level marketing companies, media companies, motion picture studios, social media companies, schools and training facilities, and other person or organizations. The company was formerly known as nFüsz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

usell.com Company Profile

usell.com, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. It acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. The company sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Upstream Worldwide, Inc. and changed its name to uSell.com, Inc. in July 2012. uSell.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

