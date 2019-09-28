Analysts Set Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) PT at $3.36

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, September 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.53 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th.

AUY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,354,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,112,939. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.19 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,441,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,113,000 after purchasing an additional 827,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,956,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,251,000 after buying an additional 2,659,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 459.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,756,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after buying an additional 7,192,030 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,105,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 99,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

