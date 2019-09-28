Analysts Set Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target at $126.00

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays set a $145.00 target price on Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of SAFM traded down $5.01 on Wednesday, reaching $149.94. The stock had a trading volume of 382,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.85. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $93.98 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $945.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.10 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,912.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Khayat sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $268,116.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,002.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,747. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,044,000 after purchasing an additional 91,926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth $2,801,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

