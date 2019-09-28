Analysts Set Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Price Target at $385.56

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $385.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

NYSE ROP traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.00 and a 200 day moving average of $356.34. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total transaction of $540,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

