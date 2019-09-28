Analysts Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT at $155.67

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $126,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $3,761,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,138,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,802,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,495 shares of company stock valued at $32,493,864 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $156.62 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $101.99 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

