Analysts Set Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Price Target at $37.00

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWB. TheStreet cut Great Western Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 target price on Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:GWB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. 212,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,547. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.32). Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $57,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,477,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,934,000 after buying an additional 149,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,160,000 after buying an additional 39,504 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 398,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.