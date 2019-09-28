Analysts Set Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Target Price at $4.25

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price objective on Ceragon Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

NASDAQ CRNT traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.69. 237,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $215.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 62,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.