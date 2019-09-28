Analysts Set Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Price Target at $393.75

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $385.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $362,724.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

BIO traded down $6.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.99. 312,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.47 and a 200 day moving average of $312.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $220.05 and a 12-month high of $348.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.88 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

