Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) PT at C$24.50

Shares of Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$18.13. The company had a trading volume of 264,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,421. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.80. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$16.01 and a 52 week high of C$21.83.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$867.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$751.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 44.08%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.