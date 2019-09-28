Analysts Set Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Target Price at $16.50

Shares of Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Acreage in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Acreage in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acreage in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Acreage in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Acreage in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Acreage stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. 219,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. Acreage has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

