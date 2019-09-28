Analysts Set $35.00 Target Price for Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $35.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cannae an industry rank of 108 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on CNNE. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

CNNE stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 175,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,384. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cannae has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.25 million. Cannae had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $569,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,082.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Cox purchased 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,057.95. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 117,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

