Analysts Set $32.50 Target Price for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $32.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CTS an industry rank of 225 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTS. ValuEngine raised CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CTS by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in CTS by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CTS by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 32,861 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in CTS by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 293,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 31,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CTS by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 133,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.32. CTS has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $34.55.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.72%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.46%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

