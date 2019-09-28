Analysts Set $30.00 Target Price for CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CB Financial Services an industry rank of 205 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBFV shares. ValuEngine raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of CBFV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.46. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,704. The stock has a market cap of $147.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 18.31%. Research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.80%.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,035 shares of company stock worth $50,951. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 142.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.