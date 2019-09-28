Analysts Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce $1.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. Ecolab posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.79. The company had a trading volume of 985,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,346. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.25. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $135.77 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

In other news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,973.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6,924.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,075 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 20,154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 587,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 584,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419,611 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

