Analysts Expect Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Communications’ earnings. Consolidated Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consolidated Communications.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $333.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.65 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 251,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth about $6,390,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 42.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNSL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.75. 893,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $325.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Communications (CNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.