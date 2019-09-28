Analysts Anticipate Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Analysts expect Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Q2 reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.93.

In related news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $886,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 78,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,470.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rekha Garapati sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $227,657.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,900.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,487 shares of company stock valued at $27,154,603 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Q2 by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $78.85. 277,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,452. Q2 has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.63. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

