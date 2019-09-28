Analysts Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report $61.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.78 million to $63.11 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $58.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $246.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.45 million to $251.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $260.01 million, with estimates ranging from $239.15 million to $280.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.33 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 65.74%. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $43.00 price objective on Main Street Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

MAIN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.32. 155,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,586. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.82. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $44.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

