Analysts Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. JetBlue Airways posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Cowen lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

In other JetBlue Airways news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $27,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,161. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $42,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,598.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,335 shares of company stock worth $268,395 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 130.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 81.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 17.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,693. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.