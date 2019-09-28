Analysts Anticipate GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GWG’s earnings. GWG reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GWG will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GWG.

Get GWG alerts:

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $24.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWGH. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GWG by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GWG by 20,940.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 99,677 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GWG by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GWGH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,628. GWG has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a current ratio of 29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.14.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GWG (GWGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.