Analysts Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,532. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $228.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a 0.49000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 44,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.