Analysts Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $81.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.67 million.

CECE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CECE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.19. 89,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,175. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 66.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 251,116 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $2,253,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.5% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,752,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after acquiring an additional 115,490 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 100.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 111,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,969,000 after acquiring an additional 103,329 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

