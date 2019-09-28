Analysts Anticipate Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. Ameresco reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

In other news, Director Jennifer L. Miller purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 114,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $1,600,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,498,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,730,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,400 shares of company stock worth $6,285,737. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ameresco by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after buying an additional 127,758 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ameresco by 508.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ameresco by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 727,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 158,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ameresco by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 539,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 124,308 shares in the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $15.87. 441,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $756.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

