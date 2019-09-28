AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25.00

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. AmsterdamCoin has a market capitalization of $41,158.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AmsterdamCoin alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (CRYPTO:AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin . The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmsterdamCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmsterdamCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.