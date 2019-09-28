American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Up 17.2% in September

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American National Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in American National Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American National Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in American National Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.47 and a 200 day moving average of $118.96. American National Insurance has a 1 year low of $111.01 and a 1 year high of $155.24.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $956.68 million during the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 11.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

