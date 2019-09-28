American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.78.

NYSE AXL opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $860.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.17.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,865,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,209,000 after buying an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 19.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,443,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 392,300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter valued at $4,415,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1,945.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

