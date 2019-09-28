America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 935,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,355,000 after buying an additional 823,600 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 563.7% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 56,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 905,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 226,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

NYSE AMX opened at $14.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.