Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,045 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,406,000 after purchasing an additional 172,324 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 590,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,357,000 after purchasing an additional 129,898 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 22.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,839,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,134,000 after acquiring an additional 338,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

AEE traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $80.00. 1,023,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,351. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

