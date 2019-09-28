Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASPS. ValuEngine raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altisource Portfolio Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $196.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

